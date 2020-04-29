William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Progressive in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PGR. ValuEngine raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

PGR opened at $81.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.57. Progressive has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,444,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,913,000 after acquiring an additional 114,039 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,424,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,628,000 after acquiring an additional 549,303 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,575,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $466,685,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,270,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,112,000 after acquiring an additional 82,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at $28,667,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.