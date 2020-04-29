William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for A. O. Smith in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.87.

NYSE:AOS opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 11.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,106 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,036,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,316,000 after buying an additional 520,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,573,000 after buying an additional 67,970 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,542,000 after buying an additional 50,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,909,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,956,000 after buying an additional 187,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

