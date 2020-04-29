William Blair Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for S&P Global in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.39.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.75.

SPGI stock opened at $295.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $312.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.23.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in S&P Global by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in S&P Global by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 108,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,590,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 183,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,126,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

