Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Short Interest Up 64.5% in April

Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the March 31st total of 12,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN WTT opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.71.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 106.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH owned approximately 0.12% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

