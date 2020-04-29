WSP Global (WSP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.67 per share for the quarter.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.82 billion.

WSP stock opened at C$90.87 on Wednesday. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$59.83 and a twelve month high of C$98.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion and a PE ratio of 33.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$79.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$86.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSP shares. Raymond James raised their price target on WSP Global from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$98.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on WSP Global from C$104.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on WSP Global from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$94.00.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

