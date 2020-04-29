Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON XSG opened at GBX 0.91 ($0.01) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $69,000.00 and a PE ratio of 0.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.43. Xeros Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 10.53 ($0.14).

About Xeros Technology Group

Xeros Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes polymer based cleaning equipment, consumables, and services in Europe and North America. The company also engages in the research, development, and commercialization of polymer technology alternatives to traditional aqueous based technologies.

