Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Short Interest Down 54.2% in April

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Xtant Medical has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.55.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter.

About Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc, formerly Bacterin International Holdings, Inc, develops, manufactures and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for domestic and international markets. The Company operates through the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative medical products and devices segment.

