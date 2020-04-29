Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Encore Wire Corporation is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Encore Wire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Sidoti dropped their price target on Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Encore Wire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Encore Wire stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $929.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.28. Encore Wire has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $62.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.07.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $302.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.48 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.56%. Encore Wire’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 2.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 97,806 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at $1,951,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at $17,382,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 55,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

