Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) to Buy

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $203.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Teladoc have outperformed its industry in a year’s time. It has started international expansion, which provides it with geographical diversification. A number of acquisitions made in recent years have contributed to its inorganic growth. These buyouts have not only expanded the company’s existing set of capabilities but also strengthened its global presence. Teladoc’s top line continues to benefit from increased membership and telehealth visits. The inclusion of telehealth services in Medicare Advantage is another long-term positive. However, it incurred significant loss, which stemmed from substantial investments made by the company to acquire new clients, build proprietary network of healthcare providers and develop technology platform. A negative return on equity bothers investors.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.22.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $181.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $53.46 and a one year high of $203.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.74.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,882.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $15,876,859.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,122,760.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $28,476,438. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,261,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,646,000 after acquiring an additional 114,875 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,752,000 after buying an additional 196,237 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 230,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,256,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the period.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

