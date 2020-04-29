Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) to Hold

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $166.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Union Pacific reported better-than-expected earnings per share and revenues in first-quarter 2020. Moreover, the bottom line improved year over year, primarily on low costs. However, the top line dipped 3% year over year due to sluggish freight revenues. Moreover, business volumes declined 7% due to coronavirus-induced weak shipments. Volumes are expected to drop roughly 25% in the second quarter due to freight softness as coronavirus woes are likely to aggravate. However, Union Pacific's ability to generate free cash flow is a positive. Since November 2017, the company has raised its quarterly dividend payout five times. Initiatives to control costs in order to drive the bottom line are also impressive. Notably, the company’s operating ratio improved 460 basis points (bps) in first-quarter 2020 to 59%. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens upped their price target on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $161.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.85. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,135,000 after buying an additional 17,565 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,388,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

