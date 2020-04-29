ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) versus DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Head to Head Analysis

ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) and DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZALANDO SE/ADR and DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZALANDO SE/ADR $6.15 billion 1.93 $60.70 million $0.11 213.10 DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR $713.18 million 2.64 $65.40 million $0.42 19.38

DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ZALANDO SE/ADR. DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZALANDO SE/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ZALANDO SE/ADR and DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZALANDO SE/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50 DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares ZALANDO SE/ADR and DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZALANDO SE/ADR N/A N/A N/A DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

ZALANDO SE/ADR has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ZALANDO SE/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ZALANDO SE/ADR beats DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZALANDO SE/ADR Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne. Zalando SE was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012. Domino's Pizza Group plc was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

