Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $244.00.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $228.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.10. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $260.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,533,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,494,000 after purchasing an additional 928,604 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $139,687,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,678,000 after acquiring an additional 378,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,084,000 after acquiring an additional 284,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,721,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.