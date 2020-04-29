Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Earns Buy Rating from Wedbush

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Zynga in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zynga in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.70 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.82.

Get Zynga alerts:

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 187.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.23. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Zynga had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $433.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Research analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,974.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 807,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,081,295.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 591,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,890 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 13,797.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 22,861,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,915,000 after buying an additional 22,697,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zynga by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,117,000 after buying an additional 6,749,100 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Zynga by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,458,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,241,000 after buying an additional 3,796,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.