A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for A. O. Smith in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. William Blair also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.87.

Shares of AOS opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.82.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $41,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

