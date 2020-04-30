ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 18 by Royal Bank of Canada

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 18 price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABBN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 14.50 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 17 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 16.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 19 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 18.30.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

