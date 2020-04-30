AC3 (AC3) Reaches Market Capitalization of $147,302.49

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded down 25% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. AC3 has a total market cap of $147,302.49 and approximately $5.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AC3 coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bibox, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, AC3 has traded 25% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000124 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AC3 Profile

AC3 (AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. The official website for AC3 is ac3.io. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network.

AC3 Coin Trading

AC3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AC3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

