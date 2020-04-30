Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) vs. CNOOC (OTCMKTS:CEO) Financial Survey

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and CNOOC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Oil & Gas $189.64 million 1.62 $8.58 million N/A N/A CNOOC $33.50 billion 1.49 $8.77 billion $19.68 5.70

CNOOC has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Oil & Gas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Advantage Oil & Gas and CNOOC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Oil & Gas 0 3 2 0 2.40 CNOOC 1 6 3 0 2.20

Advantage Oil & Gas presently has a consensus target price of $2.30, indicating a potential upside of 40.24%. CNOOC has a consensus target price of $103.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.15%. Given Advantage Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Advantage Oil & Gas is more favorable than CNOOC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of Advantage Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of CNOOC shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and CNOOC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Oil & Gas 0.87% 1.71% 1.28% CNOOC N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Advantage Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNOOC has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advantage Oil & Gas beats CNOOC on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China. It also holds interests in various oil and gas assets in Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Oceania, and Europe. As of December 31, 2017, the company had net proved reserves of approximately 4.84 billion barrels-of-oil equivalent. In addition, it is involved in the issuance of bonds. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. CNOOC Limited is a subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation.

