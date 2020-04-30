Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.08. 12,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,862. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $57.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AJRD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

In other news, COO Mark A. Tucker sold 12,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $655,769.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,431,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

