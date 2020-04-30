Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 507,456 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of Air Lease worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. State Street Corp increased its stake in Air Lease by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,216,000 after buying an additional 41,672 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 96,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Barton Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 585,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Susan Mccaw bought 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $98,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,345 shares of company stock worth $296,243 in the last ninety days. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AL. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Air Lease from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:AL traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 998,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,566. Air Lease Corp has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.16.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.79%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

