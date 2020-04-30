AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

AIQUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $26.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.91. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.444 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 104,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 39,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About AIR LIQUIDE/ADR

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

