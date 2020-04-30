Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €11.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been assigned a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aixtron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.85 ($11.45).

Get Aixtron alerts:

Shares of ETR AIXA traded down €0.48 ($0.56) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €8.50 ($9.88). The company had a trading volume of 1,827,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. Aixtron has a twelve month low of €6.01 ($6.99) and a twelve month high of €11.59 ($13.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 29.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €8.32 and its 200-day moving average is €8.98.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.