ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $46.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 million.

ALRS traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,138. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About ALERUS FINL COR/SH

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

