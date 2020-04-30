Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.25-$7.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.26. Alexandria Real Estate Equities also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 7.25-7.35 EPS.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.60. The stock had a trading volume of 301,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,176. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 72.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $175.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($1.62). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.45.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total value of $2,813,362.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,547 shares in the company, valued at $23,986,642.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $644,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,179,692.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

