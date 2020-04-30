AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Trading 5.6% Higher After Strong Earnings

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) shares traded up 5.6% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $22.84 and last traded at $22.22, 919,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 636,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 134.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AB shares. ValuEngine cut AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

In related news, CEO Seth P. Bernstein acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $354,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James A. Gingrich sold 13,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $460,465.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 510,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,808,997.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,852 shares of company stock worth $4,734,821 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 264.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

