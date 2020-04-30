Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.2% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $92,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock traded up $54.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,427.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,192,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,244. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,461.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,043.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,906.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,182.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,411.64.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

