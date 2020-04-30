Amedisys Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Amedisys in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the health services provider will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMED. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $189.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.28 and a 200-day moving average of $169.35. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Amedisys has a one year low of $106.65 and a one year high of $218.44.

In other news, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.64, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 11,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $2,182,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,950 and have sold 23,529 shares valued at $4,519,281. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

