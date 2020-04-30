American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th.

American Assets Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. American Assets Trust has a payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect American Assets Trust to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

NYSE AAT traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $28.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,969. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.15. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.40). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $96.74 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 25,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.64 per share, with a total value of $894,314.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 12,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $531,014.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 65,410 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,135 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. American Assets Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

