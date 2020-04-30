Analysts Offer Predictions for Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Northwest Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:NWBI traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.65. 472,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,510. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.77 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.38%.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $158,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 546.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 227.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.