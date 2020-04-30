Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is James Investment Research Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,219 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 20,501 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.5% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $2.81 on Thursday, reaching $290.54. 18,800,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,821,924. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,274.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.45.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

