Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Raised by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.1% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.45.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $2.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $290.54. The stock had a trading volume of 18,800,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,821,924. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,274.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

