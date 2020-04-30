Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Short Interest Down 11.3% in April

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,640,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the March 31st total of 39,060,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Macquarie cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.45.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $287.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,218.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

