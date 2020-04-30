Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $62.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.05, but opened at $30.53. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 1,515,042 shares.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ARCT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $587.85 million, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.70.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 409.05% and a negative net margin of 125.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

