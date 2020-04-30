Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential upside of 83.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.75 ($9.01) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.40 ($8.60) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.52 ($7.58) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €8.40 ($9.77) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €8.20 ($9.54).

Aroundtown stock traded down €0.20 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €4.91 ($5.71). 5,242,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €2.88 ($3.35) and a twelve month high of €8.88 ($10.33). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €4.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.67, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion and a PE ratio of 4.46.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

