Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

Associated Banc has raised its dividend by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Associated Banc has a payout ratio of 90.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Associated Banc to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

Shares of ASB traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.10. 66,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,844. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.67.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $305.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. Raymond James raised Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

In other news, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $87,650.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 27,000 shares of company stock worth $432,170. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

