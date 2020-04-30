Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stake Boosted by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Assurant by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,125,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,282,000 after acquiring an additional 164,654 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Surevest Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

AIZ stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,656. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIZ. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Assurant from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.