Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic American comprises about 100.0% of Biglari Sardar’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Biglari Sardar owned 0.06% of Atlantic American as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atlantic American stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.74 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

