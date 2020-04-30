Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Short Interest Up 14.7% in April

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,700 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 219,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $27,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,721 shares in the company, valued at $755,567.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after buying an additional 96,835 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 198,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 91,885 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 581,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 53,948 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $20.21.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 39.81%. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACBI shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.