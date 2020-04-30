ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATLKY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ATLKY stock opened at $34.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.10.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

About ATLAS COPCO AB/S

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

