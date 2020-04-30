Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALFVY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Atlas Copco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $19.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $26.77. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $0.421 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

