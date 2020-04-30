Aurora (AOA) Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Aurora token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Kucoin, CoinEgg and Bitinka. Over the last week, Aurora has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Aurora has a market cap of $8.44 million and $341,920.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00049183 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.82 or 0.03908470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00061755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00035666 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011519 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011196 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011516 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

AOA is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io.

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Bitinka, Kucoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

