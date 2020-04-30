Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Aware had a negative net margin of 80.29% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter.

Shares of Aware stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.65. 348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08. Aware has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc acquired 20,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,583.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK – Inquire, biometric services platform – BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform – Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

