BAE Systems (LON:BA) Receiving Very Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about BAE Systems (LON:BA) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected BAE Systems’ ranking:

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded BAE Systems to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 705 ($9.27) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 759 ($9.98) to GBX 607 ($7.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 670.58 ($8.82).

LON:BA opened at GBX 536.20 ($7.05) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 515.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 574.39. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 672.80 ($8.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

