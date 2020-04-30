Band Protocol Market Cap Tops $21.39 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 22.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00012294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $21.39 million and approximately $20.49 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 70% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.08 or 0.02379243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00196617 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00061851 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00042394 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,894,033 tokens. Band Protocol's official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol's official website is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

