Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Releases Earnings Results

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.28), Yahoo Finance reports. Banner had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $138.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,621. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average is $48.93. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.11. Banner has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $60.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Banner alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Banner from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its stake in Banner by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 138,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Banner during the first quarter valued at $601,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Banner by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Banner by 30.4% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Banner during the first quarter valued at $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.