Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €56.50 by Warburg Research

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €56.50 ($65.70) target price from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €53.15 ($61.80).

BAS traded down €2.56 ($2.98) during trading on Thursday, hitting €46.69 ($54.28). 9,198,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €43.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €59.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13. Basf has a 12-month low of €37.36 ($43.44) and a 12-month high of €74.60 ($86.74). The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

