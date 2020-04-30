Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €75.00 Price Target

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been given a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.31% from the company’s previous close.

WAF has been the topic of several other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €73.88 ($85.90).

Get Siltronic alerts:

Shares of Siltronic stock traded down €3.48 ($4.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting €78.38 ($91.14). 106,542 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €67.96 and its 200-day moving average is €82.17. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.