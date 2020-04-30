Berenberg Bank Reiterates €34.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €34.00 ($39.53) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covestro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €37.64 ($43.77).

Covestro stock traded down €1.13 ($1.31) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €30.68 ($35.67). 2,368,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a one year low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a one year high of €51.70 ($60.12). The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €28.39 and a 200-day moving average price of €38.21.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

