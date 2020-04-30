Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€86.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DHER. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.40 ($106.28) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €81.28 ($94.52).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of ETR DHER traded down €1.70 ($1.98) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €77.00 ($89.53). The company had a trading volume of 401,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €35.90 ($41.74) and a twelve month high of €81.62 ($94.91). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €66.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €61.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.