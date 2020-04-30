BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $228.75 and last traded at $225.11, with a volume of 18026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $211.18.

The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.32 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.45%. BIO-TECHNE’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TECH. Stephens began coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $218.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.06.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

