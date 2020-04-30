Boenning Scattergood Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Citizens Financial Services Inc (OTCBB:CZFS)

Citizens Financial Services Inc (OTCBB:CZFS) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Citizens Financial Services in a report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Citizens Financial Services has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $189.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.48 million. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.95%.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

